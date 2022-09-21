bridgewater college in top 200 of liberal arts colleges

Bridgewater College is in the top 200 of U.S. News and World Report’s top liberal arts colleges in the United States for 2022-2023.

The college is recognized as an institution “in the field of educating the whole person and providing a well-rounded educational experience,” according to a press release, and is on the list year after year.

“We feel fortunate to be recognized as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation. So many people in our BC community work tirelessly and build strong relationships with our students and their families to make rankings like these happen,” Bridgewater College Vice President of Enrollment Management Michael Post said in the press release.

Washington and Lee University is ranked no. 11, University of Richmond is no. 18, Virginia Military Institute is no. 70, Randolph-Macon College in Ashland is no. 107, Roanoke College is no. 120, and University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg is no. 149.

The college improved its rankings from the previous year in national Liberal Arts College and a Top Performer in Social Mobility for National Liberal Arts Colleges, the latter of which measures colleges that successfully graduate a large number of economically disadvantaged students. According to the press release, about one in three students at Bridgewater College are Pell eligible, therefore they display exceptional financial need and qualify for federal Pell grants. In 2021-2022, $2.1 million in grants were awarded to Pell-eligible students at Bridgewater College. The college awarded more than $40 million in 2021-2022 in scholarships and aid to all students.

“BC is known for its excellence in providing an accessible and affordable undergraduate and graduate educational experience for students,” Post said in the press release. “These rankings are a reflection of BC’s commitment to quality academic programs and putting student success at the forefront of educational experiences that connect our students with the world and set them up for future success.”

U.S. News evaluated 1,500 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality for the rankings which are calculated based on academic quality and place emphasis on outcome measures including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. The most highly weighted ranking factor is outcomes, with a 40 percent contribution toward a school’s overall score.

Bridgewater College, founded in 1880, is a private, four-year liberal arts college in Bridgewater, Va., and home to more than 1,450 students.

U.S. News, headquartered in Washington, D.C., was founded in 1993, and provides quality rankings to empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials in making better, more informed decisions about important issues in their lives and communities.