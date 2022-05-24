Bridgewater College and 22 of its academic programs ranked top in Virginia

Nearly two-dozen undergraduate academic programs at Bridgewater College earned high rankings at the state level from PLEXUSS, a global higher education database for prospective college students.

In addition to its academic program honors, PLEXUSS ranked Bridgewater College among the top liberal arts colleges in Virginia.

Bridgewater College’s undergraduate media studies program ranked third in Virginia and in the top 100 media studies programs nationally. The College offers both a communication, technology and culture major and a digital media arts major and launched its Master of Arts in Digital Media Strategy graduate program in 2019. The MDMS program will be taught fully online beginning in summer 2022.

“The PLEXUSS rankings demonstrate Bridgewater College’s commitment to supporting our students, as they learn, practice and build on the skills they develop across the curriculum. In the process, BC faculty and students are not only making connections between their coursework but seeking applications beyond campus,” said Dr. Betsy Hayes, Dean of the Bonnie Forrer and John Harvey Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities at BC. “We credit the collective effort of our campus community and faculty who continuously engage in their own scholarship—all of whom are on a student-centered mission to provide BC students with the knowledge and skills they need to become creative thinkers and effective communicators.”

BC notched four other academic programs in the top 10 across the Commonwealth including biochemistry ranking fifth and environmental science ranking eighth. Both health and exercise science and health and physical education ranked seventh in Virginia. The College offers an array of fitness studies and sports science academic programs including an accredited coaching minor, health and human services certifications and a Master of Science in Athletic Training graduate program.

BC’s full list of PLEXUSS rankings for 2022 in Virginia include:

Rhodes School of Arts and Humanities

3 “Best Media Studies Schools”

13 “Best Fine Arts Schools”

16 “Best Sociology Schools”

17 “Best Communication Schools”

17 “Best Art Schools”

18 “Best History Schools”

21 “Best Political Science Schools”

27 “Best Humanities Schools”

School of Natural Sciences

5 “Best Biochemistry Schools”

8 “Best Environmental Science Schools”

14 “Best Environmental Studies Schools”

17 “Best Natural Sciences Schools”

18 “Best Biology Schools”

29 “Best Computer Science and IT Schools”

29 “Best Mathematics Schools”

School of Professional Studies

7 “Best Fitness Studies Schools”

7 “Best Sports Science Schools”

13 “Best Business Management Schools”

23 “Best Psychology Schools”

25 “Best Social Sciences Schools”

25 “Best Business Schools”

29 “Best Health Professions Schools”

PLEXUSS analyzed data on subject-specific rankings from sources such as U.S. News & World Report, where BC was also named one of the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2022, and Washington Monthly, where BC earned accolades as a Best Liberal Arts College and Best Bang for the Buck (Southeast).

PLEXUSS’ ranking methodology incorporates feedback from education partners, data scientists, employers, parents and high school counselors. In addition to student feedback and preferences, graduation rates, admission yield, program popularity and student retention rate were key factors in determining the rankings.

