Bracket Watch: How many teams can the ACC get into the NCAA Tournament?
Duke, obviously, is a given, but after the Blue Devils, how many programs can the ACC reasonably expect to get into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?
Four seems doable. Six? It’s possible.
Let’s break it down.
Duke
Record: 19-4 (9-3 ACC)
BPI: 10
NET: 12
Sagarin: 10
KPI: 17
RPI: 20
KenPom: 20
Avg: 13.3
Q1: 5-1
Q2: 2-2
Q3: 6-1
Q4: 6-0
SOS: 42
Prospects: Lock. Duke’s next month is more about seeding. Right now, Duke is maybe a three seed.
North Carolina
Record: 17-7 (9-4 ACC)
BPI: 32
NET: 40
Sagarin: 31
KPI: 43
RPI: 31
KenPom: 44
Avg: 36.8
Q1: 0-7
Q2: 4-0
Q3: 8-0
Q4: 5-0
SOS: 33
Prospects: Almost certainly in, not quite a lock. No wins in Q1. An eight or nine seed right now.
Wake Forest
Record: 19-5 (9-4 ACC)
BPI: 37
NET: 38
Sagarin: 46
KPI: 42
RPI: 57
KenPom: 37
Avg: 42.8
Q1: 1-3
Q2: 4-2
Q3: 5-0
Q4: 9-0
SOS: 149
Prospects: Hard to imagine they’re not in. Slotting as a 10 seed.
Virginia Tech
Record: 14-10 (6-7 ACC)
BPI: 21
NET: 42
Sagarin: 35
KPI: 92
RPI: 99
KenPom: 33
Avg: 53.7
Q1: 0-4
Q2: 5-4
Q3: 3-2
Q4: 6-0
SOS: 110
Prospects: Work to do. The computers love the Hokies despite a weak strength of schedule rating and zero Q1 wins.
Notre Dame
Record: 16-7 (9-3 ACC)
BPI: 65
NET: 62
Sagarin: 57
KPI: 59
RPI: 52
KenPom: 65
Avg: 60
Q1: 2-5
Q2: 3-1
Q3: 6-1
Q4: 4-0
SOS: 83
Prospects: Work to do, despite being tied for first in the ACC. Strange, eh? Can’t afford any hiccups.
Miami
Record: 16-7 (8-4 ACC)
BPI: 75
NET: 71
Sagarin: 74
KPI: 31
RPI: 46
KenPom: 69
Avg: 61
Q1: 2-1
Q2: 5-4
Q3: 5-2
Q4: 4-0
SOS: 49
Prospects: Work to do. I don’t get the computers’ lack of love for Miami. Two Q1 wins, a solid SOS, and yet the computers have them sixth among our ACC teams. Very odd.
Virginia
Record: 15-9 (9-5 ACC)
BPI: 58
NET: 81
Sagarin: 58
KPI: 74
RPI: 83
KenPom: 76
Avg: 71.7
Q1: 2-4
Q2: 4-2
Q3: 2-3
Q4: 7-0
SOS: 96
Prospects: Lots of work still to do. Q1 games with Duke and at Virginia Tech are huge.
Florida State
Record: 13-9 (6-6 ACC)
BPI: 70
NET: 85
Sagarin: 59
KPI: 68
RPI: 72
KenPom: 86
Avg: 73.3
Q1: 2-3
Q2: 3-3
Q3: 3-3
Q4: 5-0
SOS: 51
Prospects: Teetering, at best. FSU picked the wrong time to go on a four-game bender.
Syracuse
Record: 13-11 (6-6 ACC)
BPI: 56
NET: 83
Sagarin: 55
KPI: 100
RPI: 94
KenPom: 72
Avg: 76.7
Q1: 0-5
Q2: 4-1
Q3: 5-5
Q4: 4-0
SOS: 55
Prospects: Life support. But Jim Boeheim has lived on this edge for years now.
Story by Chris Graham