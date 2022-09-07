blue ridge rock festival to increase traffic in halifax county this week

Local motorists should be prepared for a significant increase in traffic beginning Wednesday and going through the weekend in the area surrounding Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

The raceway is hosting the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which could attract as many as 40,000 guests in all. Beginning early Wednesday, traffic volumes will grow substantially. Campground check-in will begin at 7 a.m. The event will continue until the campgrounds close on at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Signs will alert motorists to designated lanes for through traffic vs. event guests – and Virginia State Police will be on hand to direct vehicles.

Route 58/360 (South Boston Highway), Route 62 (Milton Highway), Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 1542 (Dotman Road) will be affected with event traffic. Route 693 (Pointer Road/Race Track Road), Route 829 (Foster Road) and Route 1545 (Sunset Drive) will be closed to through traffic.

North Carolina highways will be affected also. Motorists are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes, or plan travel around peak event traffic.