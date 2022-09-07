Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
blue ridge rock festival to increase traffic in halifax county this week
Virginia

Blue Ridge Rock Festival to increase traffic in Halifax County this week

Chris Graham
Last updated:
music
(© bernardbodo – stock.adobe.com)

Local motorists should be prepared for a significant increase in traffic beginning Wednesday and going through the weekend in the area surrounding Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

The raceway is hosting the 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which could attract as many as 40,000 guests in all. Beginning early Wednesday, traffic volumes will grow substantially. Campground check-in will begin at 7 a.m. The event will continue until the campgrounds close on at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Signs will alert motorists to designated lanes for through traffic vs. event guests – and Virginia State Police will be on hand to direct vehicles.

Route 58/360 (South Boston Highway), Route 62 (Milton Highway), Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 1542 (Dotman Road) will be affected with event traffic. Route 693 (Pointer Road/Race Track Road), Route 829 (Foster Road) and Route 1545 (Sunset Drive) will be closed to through traffic.

North Carolina highways will be affected also. Motorists are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes, or plan travel around peak event traffic.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi

Victory Worship Center will host a forum about the proposed new Augusta County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham

Left tackle Jonathan Leech could be in the starting lineup for Virginia’s road opener at Illinois on Saturday.

football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
vaccine healthcare

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines now available in Blue Ridge Health District
Crystal Graham
tyler burton richmond

Richmond Basketball: Syracuse, St. John’s, Clemson highlight non-conference slate
Chris Graham
longwood

Longwood Basketball: Lancers open 2022-2023 at Alabama on Nov. 7
Chris Graham
charlottesville free clinic

Free Clinic’s annual benefit concert to feature solo performance by Brandi Carlile
Crystal Graham
Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Chris Graham
windward pointe fishersville dccu

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
Crystal Graham
911 stair climb

Local fire and rescue groups to honor victims of 9/11 with stair climb
Crystal Graham