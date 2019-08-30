Blue Ridge Parkway: Be safe driving this Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend, National Park Service officials are debuting a new safety video to remind all drivers and motorcyclists that a ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway is different than most roads.

The Parkway’s unique design includes many steep grades, limited sight distances, and beautiful built in distractions; as a result, all motorists must pay extra attention to ensure a safe and memorable visit. Safe riding and driving practices can help reduce the number of accidents on the Parkway. By raising everyone’s awareness, both drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.

In addition to watching the new motorcycle safety video, visitors are asked to keep the following guidelines in mind before heading out on the Parkway…

Keep speeds within posted limits and be prepared for heavy traffic, wildlife and non-motorized users that may slow traffic further.

Stay focused! Put cell phones and other devices away in a glove compartment or bag; and out of reach of the driver.

Use pull-outs and overlooks to enjoy the views. When on the road, driving needs your full attention.

Bicyclists should keep as far to the right as possible, and allow opportunities for traffic to move around you. Multiple riders need to stay in a single file line and should avoid groups larger than 4 riders. The Parkway is not recommended for inexperienced cyclists, especially during the highest period for traffic volume.

Motorcyclists need to pay special attention to tunnels where lighting and visibility are poor, leaves and other debris on the roadway such as branches and rocks and early icing on bridges and at higher elevations. Slow down and focus on the road.

Take your time – stop at visitor centers along the route and learn something new about the Parkway from a ranger.

Visitors can also find specific information to prepare for their Parkway adventure from a variety of sources. Park updates and information are available on multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The park website provides a real-time road closure map, facility schedules, suggested itineraries, visitor center locations, and much more at www.nps.gov/blri.

