Bill seeks to honor 13 servicemembers killed in Kabul terror attack

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) is cosponsoring a bipartisan bill that would posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. military servicemembers who were killed during a deadly attack at the Kabul airport last month.

The Spanberger-cosponsored legislation would award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman Maxton Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

“In the final days of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan, 13 servicemembers put their lives on the line — and paid the ultimate sacrifice — as they helped American citizens and our Afghan allies evacuate the country,” said Spanberger. “By awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to these courageous and selfless Americans, we can honor their sacrifice, stand with their loved ones, and ensure that the memory of the fallen shall always live on.”

The Spanberger-cosponsored legislation is led by U.S. Representative Lisa McClain (R-MI-10).

“I’m proud to lead my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on this bipartisan bill. I’m inspired by the readiness of my colleagues in Congress to honor these 13 brave men and women who were taken from their loved ones far too soon,” said McClain. “Their sacrifice for their country and its allies will never be forgotten and I hope to be able to pay tribute to them with this medal.”

The bipartisan legislation is cosponsored by more than 220 Democrats and Republicans. Click here to read the full bill text.