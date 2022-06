Big series for Richmond Flying Squirrels out in Akron this week

The voice of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Trey Wilson, joins “Street Knowledge” to walk us through a big week for the Squirrels out in Akron. Richmond is two games behind the division-leading RubberDucks, and took Game 1 of the series, 3-2, on Tuesday.

