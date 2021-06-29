Big holiday week on tap at The Diamond

Published Tuesday, Jun. 29, 2021, 12:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels return to Richmond on Tuesday to open a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, an affiliate of the New York Mets.

The promotion-packed homestand begins with a celebration of the 1986 Governors’ Cup champion Richmond Braves, includes multiple must-have giveaways and ends with three fireworks shows in four days.

Fans can purchase tickets online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The Flying Squirrels will honor the 35th anniversary of the Richmond Braves winning the 1986 International League title on Tuesday. Former R-Braves Charlie Puleo and Brad Komminsk will be on-hand to throw out ceremonial first pitches, and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will receive a T-shirt featuring a retro logo of The Diamond presented by Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. Click here for more information.

Las Ardillas Voladoras retake the field on Thursday, and fans 15 and older will receive a pullover fleece ruana (rescheduled from May 7) presented by Pepsi while supplies last. The first of three fireworks shows will light up the Richmond night after the game.

Friday is the night for fans of tie-dye and groovy jam-band music. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older will receive a tie-dye bucket hat – the perfect Lockn’ Festival fashion accessory – presented by Virginia Credit Union. The game will also feature happy hour drink specials including $2 12-ounce domestic draft beers and fountain sodas from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The homestand concludes with a bang with back-to-back Dueling Fireworks shows on Saturday presented by Sabra and Sunday presented by Chick-fil-A. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. both days and will feature live pregame entertainment.

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

1986 Governors’ Cup Celebration & The Diamond Retro Logo T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Urkop’s Homestyle Foods: The first 1,000 fans 15 & older receive a T-shirt featuring the classic logo for The Diamond as the Flying Squirrels honor the 35th anniversary of the Richmond Braves winning the International League title. (Adult size XL only, while supplies last)

Wednesday, June 30 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Dogoween presented by River City Roll: Dog owners are encouraged to dress up their pets and participate in a Dogoween costume contest to win prize packages from River City Roll, Woofy Bus, the Squirrels Nest Team Store and more! Must be present to enter.

Wine & K-9s: Enjoy $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Available at the wine cart located near fan services on the main concourse) Plus, dogs are admitted free in Funnville every Wednesday home game! Please request a dog-friendly seating section (101-103, 203-204 and first-base General Admission) if accompanied by a pet.

Thursday, July 1 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

In-Your-Face Fireworks & Copa de la Diversion Ardillias Voladoras Fleece Ruana Giveaway presented by Pepsi: Fans 15 and older will receive a pullover fleece ruana featuring the Flying Squirrels’ Copa de la Diversion while supplies last. Arrive early for live pregame entertainment by DJ Mordecai and stick around to enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences!

Friday, July 2 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:35 p.m. | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. | Tickets

Grateful Fans Night & Tie-Dye Buck Hat Giveaway presented by Virginia Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans 15 & older receive a tie-dye bucket hat as the Flying Squirrels groove to classic jam band tunes throughout the night.

Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 5:30-7:30 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, upper-level beer carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain located on main concourse behind Section 110 near the Papa John’s stand.

Saturday, July 3 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 4:30 p.m. | Tickets

Independence Weekend Celebration & Dueling Fireworks presented by Sabra: The Independence Weekend celebration kicks off with an extended dueling fireworks show. Gates open early for a live pregame performance by the Bop Cats.

Sunday, July 4 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

6:05 p.m. | Gates open at 4:30 p.m. | Tickets

Independence Day Celebration & Dueling Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A: An annual Richmond tradition, celebrate the Fourth of July at The Diamond and enjoy one of the region’s largest fireworks shows after the game. Gates open early for a live pregame performance by Joe the Spy.

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.