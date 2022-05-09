Best towns and villages to visit in the Florida Keys

Published Monday, May. 9, 2022, 2:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Many tourists flock to the Keys in winter to escape the cold, making this a busy time of year. For a quieter experience, try visiting in the spring or late autumn.

While many tourists flock to Key West, there is a lot to explore and enjoy on other islands.

The Florida Keys have something for everyone. Whether you are a nature lover, an avid fisherman, or even just looking for a good party, the Keys have just the thing for you.

The Keys are an ideal place to escape to at any time of the year. For the best possible experience, here are the best towns and villages to visit in the Florida Keys.

Key Largo

Key Largo is known as the best diving site in the world. Dive under the water and be blown away by the colors and shapes of the amazing coral reef, the only live reef in the continental US. You can also marvel at the huge variety of marine life.

Another special sight in Key Largo is the underwater statue of Jesus in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, the first underwater park in America.

Set sail with a boat rental in Key Largo. Choose between a charter that comes with a captain or without, depending on your experience level. Spend that day on the water and explore the underwater wonders, or eat at the restaurants only accessible by boat. Keep your eyes peeled for sea turtles and even spot some dolphins.

Islamorada

While it covers six islands, Islamorada is actually a village. Visit for a unique combination of small village charm and island paradise.

It has been called the sportfishing capital of the world and is ideal for those wanting to spend the day fishing.

Islamorada also offers something for the history buffs, with the History of Diving Museum having a host of exhibits to look at. This museum traces the history of scuba diving and is a must-see for any diver.

Another special highlight is a real 16th-century treasure chest, making this museum a delightful stop even for non-divers.

Marathon

If you’re looking for the Florida Keys nightlife, this is the stop for you. Marathon is one of the more urban communities, while still having the air of a tropical paradise.

For a night out, head to the Keys Fisheries Bar for drinks while you watch boats coming in and out of the marina. Or for a chance to mingle with the locals, head to The Brass Monkey, which features great live music.

For things to do during the day, make sure to check out the Dolphin Research Center, a great stop for any animal lover. This is an especially great hands-on experience for kids.

Key Colony Beach

Key Colony Beach offers a wide variety of exciting activities, like helicopter tours and hiking trails.

You can also visit the exclusive Cabana Club, situated on the oceanfront. This gives you access to a private beach if you’re wanting to get away from the crowds.

Another great place to check out is Coffins Patch, one of the best sports for snorkeling in the Keys – good enough to rival snorkeling in Hawaii. Here you can see a variety of marine life, including stingrays and nurse sharks.

If you’re wanting to hit the links, this is the place to go. The Key Colony Beach Golf Course is a public 9-hole golf course that makes for a fun day out.

Tavernier

While Tavernier has a small-town feel, it has a lot to offer. For animal lovers, head to The Wild Bird Sanctuary to see exotic birds and learn about conservation.

For another nature-focused adventure, take a kayak tour of the mangroves, and keep an eye out for manatees. Soak up some of the Florida Keys’ unique ecosystem.

When it comes to food, you can get a delicious key lime pie at the Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory. You also can’t miss out on the fresh catch-of-the-day at What The Fish Rolls & More.

Key West

This is the star of the Florida Keys for a reason. While it’s not the only island worth visiting, it is a great tourist destination. This vibrant port town also makes a great honeymoon destination.

As the famed haunt of Ernest Hemingway, you can visit Sloppy Joe’s, a bar he frequented, and the Hemingway Home and Museum.

One of the best ways to explore Key West is through the Southernmost Food and Walking Tour. You get to see the city and experience delicious food.

Story by Kayla Gallocher

Like this: Like Loading...