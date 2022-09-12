Best college in Virginia? U.S. News and World Report weighs in

Crystal Graham
best colleges rankingsWhat is the best college or university in the state of Virginia?

University of Virginia? Virginia Tech? James Madison University?

According to U.S. News and World Report, the UVA Cavaliers take the top spot among Virginia schools (in national universities list).

Prospective students can search the database of best colleges in Virginia or nationwide to find the best school for them: from best undergraduate business, teaching, engineering or nursing program, for example.

Here are the national university rankings for Virginia schools:

  • #25 University of Virginia
  • #41 William & Mary
  • #62 Virginia Tech
  • #137 George Mason University
  • #151 James Madison University
  • #166 Virginia Commonwealth University
  • #219 Hampton University
  • #219 University of Lynchburg
  • #299 Marymount University, Old Dominion University, Regent University, Shenandoah University (tie)
  • #331-340 Liberty University, Mary Baldwin University, Radford University

In a news release, JMU noted they were “again recognized for the high-quality education provided to students by innovative, world-class faculty and staff.”

JMU landed at #72 for public national universities; #18 for best undergraduate engineering, no doctorate; #41 for undergraduate teaching, national universities; #93 best undergraduate nursing; and #108, best undergraduate business, according to a news release.

The top five schools nationwide included Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University and Yale University.

