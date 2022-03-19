Berkeley Glenn Elementary School celebrating Agricultural Literacy Week

Berkeley Glenn Elementary School in Waynesboro is joining in on the celebration of Agricultural Literacy Week by bringing a variety of agricultural experiences to the school.

Agricultural Literacy Week is a project of Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom, an organization whose mission is to educate Virginia’s children about the importance of agriculture

Kaeli Spencer, a fifth-grade reacher at Berkeley Glenn, helped organize the school’s events.

“The Agricultural Literacy Week in March is a time to highlight Virginia agriculture in the classrooms. It allows for teachers to show connections to their students between agriculture/farming and food on our dinner tables. With Berkeley Glenn having the on-site vegetable farm, this is just one more way to show kids the importance of that connection,” Spencer said.

On Tuesday, Homestead Creamery, in Wirtz, will be visiting the school with a Mobile Dairy Classroom. Homestead Creamery is well known for its ice cream, milk and famous lemonade. The folks at Homestead are committed to making local connections and have a passion for servicing the local community.

The Mobile Dairy Classroom will provide trained instructors who will demonstrate how to milk a cow, describe how milk goes from the farm to store shelves and answer any question students may have. Students and teachers will then follow up by taking what they learn and making connections in math, reading, and science.

On Thursday, grades 3-5 will participate in agriculture literacy in their classroom with students listening to and reading books aloud about agriculture as well as discussing in depth the concept of farm to table.

