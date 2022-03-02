Authorities searching for missing Rockingham County teenager
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old male.
Jeffery W. Mace Jr. was last seen in Briery Branch on Feb. 24. He last spoke with his father around 11:55 p.m. that evening.
Mace has several tattoos: “EST 03” and a Waylon tattoo on his lower left arm and a Ford Symbol tattoo on his lower right arm.
His family is concerned for his well-being.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.