Authorities searching for missing Rockingham County teenager

Published Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 9:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 18-year-old male.

Jeffery W. Mace Jr. was last seen in Briery Branch on Feb. 24. He last spoke with his father around 11:55 p.m. that evening.

Mace has several tattoos: “EST 03” and a Waylon tattoo on his lower left arm and a Ford Symbol tattoo on his lower right arm.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.