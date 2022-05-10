Augusta Health receives fourth straight ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Augusta Health received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Augusta Health’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“Patient Safety is a continuous and sustained effort at Augusta Health. We discuss it and give attention to it every day,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “It was gratifying when we received the first Leapfrog ‘A’ for patient safety. Now, the staff, nurses and physicians at Augusta Health have received four consecutive ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades! That is an extraordinary testament to their excellent care, and it reflects their commitment to their clinical standards of excellence. Together we have endured relentless stress and pressure for more than two years now, and with each new challenge, we have kept our patients’ health and safety as our top priorities. Our entire care delivery team has truly kept our community first, and it has resulted in this truly-deserved national recognition.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Augusta Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

