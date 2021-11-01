Augusta Health COVID-19 update: Census continues to decline

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 23, a little more than a third of what it was six weeks ago.

This has allowed the regional hospital to return to operating only one ICU, and allowed team members to return to their home departments so that elective services can reopen with a phased approach.

Augusta Health believes that increasing vaccination rates is the best and fastest way out of this pandemic. Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible. As the winter holidays approach, and celebrations move indoors, these strategies will become even more important to prevent another surge in COVID cases.

Vaccination Eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Children Ages 5-11 update:

The FDA has recommended approval of smaller-dose Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and it is likely that the CDC will approve the recommendation this week. Augusta Health anticipates opening Pfizer Vaccination Clinics for younger children at the end of this week. To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for this age group, these will be separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. Again, a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

After the vaccinations are approved by the CDC, appointments will be available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Booster Eligibility Information

There are now two groups of previously vaccinated people who can receive third-dose COVID-19 booster shots.

The first group, approved several weeks ago is:

Individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised (no proof of a medical condition is required at this time); and who

Have already received two doses of either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine; and who

Received their second dose of vaccine more than 28 days ago.

The criteria for the second, now extended group, is a bit more complex and are:

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna series and are:

Age 65 and over

Age 18+ and live in a long-term care facility

Age 18+ and are immune suppressed

Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in a high-risk setting

For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are:

Age 18+

When can you get the booster?

At least 6 months after you completed your Pfizer or Moderna series

If you’re immune suppressed and have completed either the Pfizer or Moderna series, you can get a 3rd dose in 28 days

At least 2 months after Johnson & Johnson vaccination

Which booster can you get?

You can get any booster shot you prefer if you meet the above criteria.

Appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want. For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122.

Bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in Primary Care Offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-Based Clinics

This week, Augusta Health has completed its effort to provide vaccinations at local long-term care facilities to assist with the vaccination of residents and staff at those sites. This week, the Community Vaccination Team will begin efforts to provide boosters and vaccinations to other vulnerable populations in shelters, congregate living communities and apartment neighborhoods.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Tuesday: Pfizer Clinic from 3-7 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine are available to those age 12 and older; however, the booster dose is only approved for those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Wednesday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For first dose, second dose or booster of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines; available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria for boosters. The link is open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.

