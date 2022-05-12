Augusta County Library launches Summer Reading Program

Augusta County Library launches its Read Beyond the Beaten Path! Summer Reading Program on June 1. From June 1-July 31, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens, and adults that encourage and support a love of reading.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to the library for in-person programming with our Summer Reading program,” said Adult Services Manager Rachael Phillips. “We have planned an exciting program for this summer to entertain and engage with the adults in the community. Summer Reading is not just for kids!”

Participants of all ages can win prizes for reaching their reading goals, attending programs, and completing other activities. Starting on May 15, participants can register for an account with Beanstack at augustacountylibrary.beanstack.com or download the Beanstack app available for Apple and Android. This is where participants will log their reading and participation.

The broad motif of “summer camp at the library” can encompass a world of different summer experiences: from outdoor activities such as hiking, campfires, stories, and s’mores to nature programs, arts and crafts, music, and so much more. There’s also a serious side to summer reading. Research has shown that reading over the summer prevents summer reading loss.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a fun way to encourage life-long reading and learning habits for children and to help prevent the Summer Slide, the term used for loss of information learned during the school year over the summer if children are not actively engaged in learning opportunities,” explains Youth Services Manager Hailee Coleman. “The library helps provide those opportunities for families at no cost.”

Augusta County Library will host two Summer Reading Kick-Off programs on June 1st with Little Critters Petting Zoo. The first will run from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Churchville Branch Library. The second will run from 2-4 p.m. at Fishersville Main Library. There will be activities available for all ages, from children to adults.

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, with six additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, Stuarts Draft, and Weyers Cave. For more information, email ask@AugustaCountyLibrary.org, or visit the library’s website at www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

