Augusta County leaders on weather, Halloween

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 12:26 pm

Augusta County has received several calls from citizens concerning Halloween and the forecasted weather.

While the County does not govern Halloween activities, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the safety and well-being of their citizens who may be participating in Halloween activities on Thursday evening. Therefore, the Board encourages citizens to use caution and if needed consider another night as a safer alternative.

