Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office seeking summer interns

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that the Clerk’s Office is seeking high school and college students who wish to serve as summer interns.

The Clerk’s Office has hosted 10 students since the internship program was initiated in 2020. Interns will assist the Clerk’s Staff with several assignments and tasks. Interns may be assigned to work with the Clerk’s Staff in the Civil, Criminal, Court, Land Record, Probate, and Accounting Divisions in the office.

For those interested in applying to become a Clerk’s Office Intern, they should contact Landes in the Clerk’s Office. Internship candidates will be required to complete an application and submit a cover letter and resume expressing their interest in serving.

Students can apply online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk/internship-program

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

