Augusta County: Authorities seeking information on missing Middlebrook teens

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles who were both last seen on Thursday evening.

Tyler Thompson Campbell, 16, is 6’4”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dustin Ray Simmons, 15, is 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both juveniles left their Middlebrook home, and their whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has any information about these runaways, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.