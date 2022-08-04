Auerbach’s two-run homer pads lead as Squirrels hold off late charge
Starting pitcher Wil Jensen allowed one baserunner over six innings for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 3-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (50-47, 10-18) have won back-to-back games against the Fisher Cats (44-54, 13-16) and three of their last four games.
Jensen (Win, 1-1) pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts and held the Fisher Cats to just one hit. Jensen retired the first 10 batters he faced. After the base hit, he set down the next eight to finish his outing.
Franklin Labour broke the scoreless tie in the seventh inning with an RBI double off New Hampshire reliever Parker Caracci (Loss, 2-4) to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.
After an infield single in the eighth inning, Brett Auerbach rocketed a two-run homer to left to jump the Flying Squirrels to a 3-0 advantage. Auerbach has launched a home run in three consecutive games and has notched at least one RBI in four straight games.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, Rafael Lantigua lined a two-RBI single to center field to pull New Hampshire within a run at 3-2. Randy Rodriguez ended the frame with a looking strikeout, his fourth over two innings in relief.
Cole Waites (Save, 4) stranded the potential tying run at third base with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure the Richmond win.
Game three of the road trip will have a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday night. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-7, 5.26) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by right-hander Adam Kloffenstein (0-5, 6.32) for the Fisher Cats.
The Flying Squirrels return home from Aug. 16-21 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it is Salute to the Peanut Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will go home with a Peanut T-shirt presented by Virginia Peanut Farmers Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
