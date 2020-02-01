Arts Council of the Valley opens spring grant cycle
Arts Council of the Valley has opened the spring 2020 Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.
Two free Grant Information sessions are planned to guide potential applicants through the process and allow plenty of time for their questions. Each session – Thursday, Feb 27 and Wednesday, March 4 – meets at 5:15 pm at the Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg. Anyone interested in submitting a grant proposal is invited to attend.
ACV’s Advancing the Arts grant program supports artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community. Grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring.
Applications for the 2020 spring cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on March 11.
- Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories:
- Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative
Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development
Applicants for both grant types may submit funding requests ranging from $500 to $1,500; ACV does not require matching project funds. Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.
For more information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.
