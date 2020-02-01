Arts Council of the Valley opens spring grant cycle

Arts Council of the Valley has opened the spring 2020 ​Advancing the Arts grant application cycle.

Two free Grant Information sessions are planned to guide potential applicants through the process and allow plenty of time for their questions. Each session – Thursday, Feb 27 and Wednesday, March 4 – meets at 5:15 pm at the Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg. Anyone interested in submitting a grant proposal is invited to attend.

ACV’s ​ ​Advancing the Arts grant program supports artists, art educators, and organizations working in the visual, performing, and literary arts. Funds are awarded to those who advocate for the arts as a basic, central part of lifelong learning in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County community. Grants are awarded in two cycles, fall and spring.

Applications for the 2020 spring cycle must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on March 11.

Advancing the Arts grants are awarded in two categories:

Arts for Education, intended to help community artists, organizations, and art educators pursue a creative educational initiative

Creative Inspiration, designed to help community artists and organizations pursue creative professional development

Applicants for both grant types may submit funding requests ranging from $500 to $1,500; ACV does not require matching project funds. Awardees may receive one grant per calendar year.

For more information and application materials, visit valleyarts.org/advancing-the-arts-grants.

