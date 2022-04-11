Alleghany County authorities seeking man missing since March 31

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 56-year-old male.

Donald Wayne Kelley was last seen in Alleghany County on March 31. He may be driving a red Kia Sportage. According to his family, Kelley would never go this long without contacting a family member. He may be in need of medical attention.

Kelley has a small scar running down his left cheek. He has the following tattoos: a cow skull on his right arm, barb wire tattoo on his left arm, a leprechaun on his left shoulder blade/back.

If you have any information on Kelley’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

