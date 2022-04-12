Albemarle County partners with Police Foundation for fitness center remodel project

Published Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022, 1:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The fitness gym located at the Albemarle County Office Building on 5th Street Extension recently completed a renovation project made possible through funds provided by the Albemarle County Police Foundation and the Perry Foundation.

The gym is located in the building that houses the Police, Fire Rescue, Social Services, and Human Resources departments.

“We are thankful for the Albemarle County Police Foundation and the Perry Foundation for their generous support of the health and wellbeing of our staff,” said Trevor Henry, assistant county executive. “Staff who are physically fit are more confident about their ability to handle their dynamic responsibilities, make better decisions while under duress, and are more relaxed, resulting in less stress.”

In 2019, ACPF applied for, and received, a $10,000 grant from the Perry Foundation for the gym upgrade. ACPF committed an additional $15,000 to the project.

“Policing is a physically demanding profession; strength and fitness are crucial not only to officer safety but also to the de-escalation of conflict and the mental health of the officers,” said Michael Straightiff, president of Albemarle County Police Foundation. “The entire ACPF Board is excited for this newly renovated gym, made possible through partnerships with the community, the Perry Foundation, and Albemarle County.”

The first round of renovations were completed this month and include updated equipment as well as a modern layout to allow for additional exercise space, new paint to brighten the space, entertainment equipment for use while exercising, and frosted windows for privacy and security.

“The renovated gym will also serve as another recruitment and retention tool to help ACPD hire and maintain highly-qualified and healthy officers,” continued Straightiff.

The remodel project was managed by ACPD Sergeant Casey Flippin, who identified what equipment was needed based on best fitness practices and employee use and redesigned the layout of the fitness center.

Like this: Like Loading...