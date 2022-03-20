Albemarle County finalizes advertised tax rates for 2022
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has finalized the tax rates for advertising for Calendar Year 2022. The tax rates for advertising serve as a maximum rate for the Board to consider as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget process.
The rates for advertising are as follows:
- Real Property: $0.854 per $100 assessed value (unchanged from Calendar Year 2021)
- Personal Property, Business Personal Property, and Machinery & Tools: $3.42 per $100 of valuation (-$0.86 from Calendar Year 2021)
The FY 23 Proposed Budget proposes several other revenue changes. At the March 23 Board of Supervisors Work Session, the Board will consider scheduling a public hearing for April 20 to receive public comment and consider the following:
- Food & Beverage: 6 percent of purchase price (+2 percent effective July 1, 2022)
- Transient Occupancy: 8 percent of purchase price (+3 percent percent effective July 1, 2022)
- Plastic Bag: $0.05 per disposable plastic bag (new for Jan. 1, 2023)
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and the Calendar Year 2022 Tax Rates on Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m .and is scheduled to take final actions on Wednesday, May 4 as part of their regular business meeting.