Albemarle County finalizes advertised tax rates for 2022

Published Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022, 10:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has finalized the tax rates for advertising for Calendar Year 2022. The tax rates for advertising serve as a maximum rate for the Board to consider as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget process.

The rates for advertising are as follows:

Real Property: $0.854 per $100 assessed value (unchanged from Calendar Year 2021)

Personal Property, Business Personal Property, and Machinery & Tools: $3.42 per $100 of valuation (-$0.86 from Calendar Year 2021)

The FY 23 Proposed Budget proposes several other revenue changes. At the March 23 Board of Supervisors Work Session, the Board will consider scheduling a public hearing for April 20 to receive public comment and consider the following:

Food & Beverage: 6 percent of purchase price (+2 percent effective July 1, 2022)

Transient Occupancy: 8 percent of purchase price (+3 percent percent effective July 1, 2022)

Plastic Bag: $0.05 per disposable plastic bag (new for Jan. 1, 2023)

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget and the Calendar Year 2022 Tax Rates on Wednesday, April 27 at 6 p.m .and is scheduled to take final actions on Wednesday, May 4 as part of their regular business meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...