Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium ready for Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

Published Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022, 3:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is prepped and ready for its annual “Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees.”

“This is not your typical Easter egg hunt,” said Candie Fisher, President of The Adventure Park. “It is a fun scavenger hunt through our treetop trails.”

Printed “eggs” are placed throughout several of the trails, each with a different word. Participants find the words in the trees and win a prize.

“Our non-traditional Easter egg hunt is a big hit with guests,” added Park Manager, Darlene Zimble. “They enjoy the unique scavenger hunt in the trees and, of course, the prize at the end.”

Participation in the “Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees” is free, but guests will need to purchase a ticket for climbing at myadventurepark.com/VBAP. Dates for the “Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees” are April 8 through April 17 during regular operating hours.

The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium has also released its Spring Break schedule with daily extended hours from April 6 through April 17. The schedule can be found here.

The 17 trails at The Adventure Park consist of 258 various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 31 ziplines. The longest zipline runs 315 feet and crosses Owls Creek for a spectacular view.

Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 5 to adult.

Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium is open to the general public and is located just minutes from the Boardwalk, on acres of forest on the grounds of the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center. The address is 801 General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

Walk ins are welcome on a space-available basis, but guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park’s website or by calling 757-385-4947.

Like this: Like Loading...