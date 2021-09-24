ACC leads all conferences with 22 on WNBA playoff rosters

The 2021 WNBA Playoffs tipped off Thursday night, and the 22 former ACC women’s basketball student-athletes on the competing team rosters are the most of any conference.

The ACC has at least one former student-athlete on all eight playoff teams, headlined by five players on the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The conference’s 22 players are seven more than the next-closest conference.

It marks the third consecutive year that the ACC has had more players on playoff rosters than any other conference.

Notre Dame leads all league schools with nine former student-athletes, while Duke and Louisville each have four.

The first round features the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury against the No. 8 seed New York Liberty, and No. 6 seed Chicago Sky playing the No. 7 seed Dallas Wings. In the second round, the No. 3 seed Minnesota Lynx play the lowest-seeded first-round winner and the No. 4 seed Seattle Storm will await the other first-round winner.

The first and second rounds are single elimination, and teams will be reseeded after both rounds.

The Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces are seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, and receive a double bye into the semifinal round.

The semifinals feature a best-of-five format, with the No. 1 overall seed (Connecticut) playing the lowest remaining seed and the No. 2 overall seed (Las Vegas) meeting the remaining team. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded teams will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.

The WNBA Finals remain best-of-five and follow the same 2-2-1 format.

For more information on the 2021 WNBA Playoffs or to view the complete schedule, click here.

ACC alums on WNBA Playoff teams

Chicago Sky

Lexie Brown, G, Duke

Dana Evans, G, Louisville

Connecticut Sun

Beatrice Mompremier, F, Miami

Jasmine Thomas, G, Duke

Dallas Wings

Marina Mabrey, G, Notre Dame

Arike Ogunbowale, G, Notre Dame

Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray, G, Duke

Dearica Hamby, F, Wake Forest

Angel McCoughtry, G/F, Louisville

Riquna Williams, G, Miami

Jackie Young, G, Notre Dame

New York Liberty

Natasha Howard, F, Florida State

Jazmine Jones, G, Louisville

Leaonna Odom, F, Duke

Kylee Shook, F, Louisville

Jocelyn Willoughby, G/F, Virginia

Minnesota Lynx

Natalie Achonwa, F, Notre Dame

Kayla McBride, G, Notre Dame

Jessica Shepard, F, Notre Dame

Phoenix Mercury

Skylar Diggins-Smith, G, Notre Dame

Brianna Turner, F, Notre Dame

Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd, G, Notre Dame