ACC Football: Game capsules, time/TV, betting odds for Week 9 slate of games

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-3 ACC) at No. 24 NC State (5-2, 1-2 ACC)

A cross-division contest between No. 24 NC State and Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium kicks off ACC action on Thursday (7:30 p.m./ESPN). The teams are meeting in Raleigh for the first time since time 2010. The Wolfpack claimed a 17-16 win in the first ACC meeting between the teams in Blacksburg in 2004. The Hokies have since won five straight in the series, which was first played in 1900.

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 28-18-4; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 45-24 (2020)

ESPN: Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Dan Mullen (analyst), Harry Lyles Jr. (sideline)

Line: NC State -13.5

Over/under: 40

The Vegas thought on the final score: NC State 27, Virginia Tech 13

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College (2-5) at UConn (3-5)

In non-conference action, Boston College travels to UConn early Saturday (noon, CBSSN). BC is the third ACC opponent UConn has faced this season after losing to Syracuse at home and to NC State on the road in September.

Time/TV: noon, CBSSN

Series: Boston College leads series, 12-0-2; Last meeting: Boston College, 39-16 (2017)

CBSSN: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Sherree Burress (sideline)

Line: Boston College -7.5

Over/under: 44.5

The Vegas thought on the final score: Boston College 26, UConn 19

Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC)

Following an off week, Florida State looks to end its current three-game losing streak when it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday (noon/ACCN). Georgia Tech seeks its third consecutive win versus the Seminoles after winning the previous two matchups by a 22-16 score in 2015 (in Atlanta) and 16-13 at Tallahassee (2020).

Time/TV: noon, ACCN

Series: Florida State leads series, 14-11-1; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 16-13 (2020)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

Line: Florida State -24

Over/under: 47

The Vegas thought on the final score: Florida State 36, Georgia Tech 12

Notre Dame (4-3) at No. 16 Syracuse (6-1)

No. 16 Syracuse plays host to Notre Dame (noon/ABC) for the first time since 2003, when the Orange defeated the Fighting Irish by a 38-12 score. Notre Dame has won each of the last four meetings, including a 45-21 victory two seasons ago in South Bend. The teams played three games at neutral sites between 2014 and 2018.

Time/TV: noon, ABC

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 7-3; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 45-21 (2021)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Line: Syracuse -2.5

Over/under: 48

The Vegas thought on the final score: Syracuse 25, Notre Dame 23

Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) at Virginia (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Two teams headed in opposite directions square off in Charlottesville when Virginia hosts Miami Saturday at Scott Stadium (12:30 p.m./RSN). Virginia earned its first ACC win last week over Georgia Tech, while Miami fell at home to Duke. Virginia and Miami have split the last four meetings in the series, including last year’s 30-28 UVA win at Miami Gardens.

Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., RSN

Series: Miami leads series, 11-8; Last meeting: Virginia, 30-28 (2021)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Wiley Ballard (sideline)

Line: Miami -2

Over/under: 47.5

The Vegas thought on the final score: Miami 26, Virginia 22

No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC)

No. 10 Wake Forest looks to keep pace in the Atlantic Division with a afternoon tilt at Louisville (3:30 p.m./ACCN). Led by Heisman candidate QB Sam Hartman, Wake Forest has one of the nation’s top offensive units, ranking second nationally in TD passes with 25, 10th in scoring offense at 41.4 ppg, and 19th in passing offense at 295.7 ypg. Louisville, which most recently knocked off Pitt and Virginia, is seeking its first three-game ACC win streak since 2017.

Time/TV: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Series: Louisville leads series, 6-3; Last meeting: Wake Forest, 37-34 (2021)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Eric Mac Lain (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Line: Wake Forest -4

Over/under: 62

The Vegas thought on the final score: Wake Forest 33, Louisville 29

Pitt (4-3, 1-2 ACC) at No. 21 North Carolina (6-1, 3-0 ACC)

In the ACC Network prime time game, No. 21 North Carolina looks to take a stranglehold on the Coastal Division when it faces Pitt (8 p.m./ACCN). The Tar Heels are the only team without a loss in the Coastal Division. Carolina is eighth in the country in scoring offense and total offense. The Tar Heels have gained 500 yards or more of total offense in four of their first seven games. Pitt is coming off a loss at Louisville, but has won the last two games against UNC – both in overtime.

Time/TV: 8 p.m., ACCN

Series: North Carolina leads series, 10-5; Last meeting: Pitt, 30-23, ot (2021)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Line: North Carolina -3

Over/under: 64.5

The Vegas thought on the final score: North Carolina 34, Pitt 31