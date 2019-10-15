ACC Football alums listed in XFL Draft Pool: School by school breakdown

The ACC is well-represented – if you can think of it that way – in the XFL Draft Pool released this week.

The new old league, almost certainly doomed to ultimate failure, as its first incarnation did after one season, way back in 2001, is in the midst of a draft.

You really don’t want to be on this list, but, hey, it’s still football, and it pays.

Kinda, sorta.

The XFL is paying base salaries of $2,080 every two weeks, according to an ESPN report, with a $1,685 bonus for being on the active roster for a game, and a $2,222 bonus for every team win.

Meaning a player who is active for all 10 games and is on a team that goes 5-5 in the XFL’s schedule would earn $55,000 for the year.

Quarterbacks are expected to earn higher salaries, but … we don’t know that yet.

For comparison, the NFL rookie minimum is $480,000.

ACC Football Alums in XFL Draft Pool

Patrick Towles QB Boston College

Andre Williams RB Boston College

Jack Bramswig WR Boston College

Aaron Monteiro OT Boston College

Ian Silberman OG Boston College

Ray Smith DT Boston College

Ty Schwab LB Boston College

Lukas Denis SAF Boston College

Jacoby Ford WR Clemson

Isaiah Battle OT Clemson

Joe Gore OT Clemson

Taylor Hearn OT Clemson

Scott Pagano DT Clemson

Tavaris Barnes DE Clemson

Corey Crawford DE Clemson

Van Smith SAF Clemson

Christian Harris OT Duke

Ryan Green RB Florida State

Jacques Patrick RB Florida State

Marvin Bracy-Williams WR Florida State

Kermit Whitfield WR Florida State

Kareem Are OG Florida State

Wilson Bell OG Florida State

Tre Jackson OG Florida State

Alec Eberle OC Florida State

Walvenski Aime DT Florida State

Giorgio Newberry DT Florida State

Ro’Derrick Hoskins LB Florida State

Reggie Northrop LB Florida State

Terrance Parks LB Florida State

Marquez White CB Florida State

Roberto Aguayo K Florida State

Qua Searcy WR Georgia Tech

Justin Thomas WR Georgia Tech

Freddie Burden OC Georgia Tech

TJ Barnes DT Georgia Tech

Kyle Cerge-Henderson DT Georgia Tech

KeShun Freeman DE Georgia Tech

Jalen Johnson LB Georgia Tech

Brandon Watts LB Georgia Tech

Brandon Radcliff RB Louisville

Malik Williams RB Louisville

James Quick WR Louisville

Jaylen Smith WR Louisville

Gerald Christian TE Louisville

Micky Crum III TE Louisville

Keith Towbridge TE Louisville

Drew Bailey DT Louisville

BJ Dubose DT Louisville

Deiontrez Mount DE Louisville

Keith Kelsey LB Louisville

Shaquille Wiggins SAF Louisville

Trayone Gray RB Miami (FL)

Stacy Coley WR Miami (FL)

Jahair Jones OG Miami (FL)

Brandon Washington OG Miami (FL)

Tyler Gauthier OC Miami (FL)

Courtel Jenkins DT Miami (FL)

Micanor Regis DT Miami (FL)

Jhavonte Dean CB Miami (FL)

Ladarius Gunter CB Miami (FL)

Justin Vogel P Miami (FL)

Paul Kelly LS Miami (FL)

Herb Waters CB Miami (FL)

Marquise Williams QB North Carolina

Khris Francis RB North Carolina

Elijah Hood RB North Carolina

Johnathan Howard WR North Carolina

Austin Proehl WR North Carolina

Desmond Lawrence CB North Carolina

Stephen Louis WR North Carolina State

Tobais Palmer WR North Carolina State

Tony Adams OG North Carolina State

Terron Prescod OG North Carolina State

Mike Stevens CB North Carolina State

Jack Tocho CB North Carolina State

George Aston RB Pittsburgh

Dontez Ford WR Pittsburgh

Quadree Henderson WR Pittsburgh

Scott Orndoff TE Pittsburgh

Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh

James Folston DE Pittsburgh

Nicholas Grigsby LB Pittsburgh

Dontae Strickland RB Syracuse

Jamal Custis WR Syracuse

Ervin Philips WR Syracuse

Jamar McGloster OT Syracuse

Sean Hickey OG Syracuse

Andrew Tiller OG Syracuse

Jordan Martin SAF Syracuse

Jordan Ellis RB Virginia

Marcus Applefield OT Virginia

Cam Phillips WR Virginia Tech

Kyle Chung OG Virginia Tech

Ricky Walker DT Virginia Tech

Colton Taylor LS Virginia Tech

Tommy Bohanon RB Wake Forest

Matthew Colburn RB Wake Forest

Ryan Anderson OC Wake Forest

Josh Banks DT Wake Forest

Nikita Whitlock DT Wake Forest

Jaboree Williams LB Wake Forest

