ACC Football alums listed in XFL Draft Pool: School by school breakdown
The ACC is well-represented – if you can think of it that way – in the XFL Draft Pool released this week.
The new old league, almost certainly doomed to ultimate failure, as its first incarnation did after one season, way back in 2001, is in the midst of a draft.
You really don’t want to be on this list, but, hey, it’s still football, and it pays.
Kinda, sorta.
The XFL is paying base salaries of $2,080 every two weeks, according to an ESPN report, with a $1,685 bonus for being on the active roster for a game, and a $2,222 bonus for every team win.
Meaning a player who is active for all 10 games and is on a team that goes 5-5 in the XFL’s schedule would earn $55,000 for the year.
Quarterbacks are expected to earn higher salaries, but … we don’t know that yet.
For comparison, the NFL rookie minimum is $480,000.
ACC Football Alums in XFL Draft Pool
Patrick Towles QB Boston College
Andre Williams RB Boston College
Jack Bramswig WR Boston College
Aaron Monteiro OT Boston College
Ian Silberman OG Boston College
Ray Smith DT Boston College
Ty Schwab LB Boston College
Lukas Denis SAF Boston College
Jacoby Ford WR Clemson
Isaiah Battle OT Clemson
Joe Gore OT Clemson
Taylor Hearn OT Clemson
Scott Pagano DT Clemson
Tavaris Barnes DE Clemson
Corey Crawford DE Clemson
Van Smith SAF Clemson
Christian Harris OT Duke
Ryan Green RB Florida State
Jacques Patrick RB Florida State
Marvin Bracy-Williams WR Florida State
Kermit Whitfield WR Florida State
Kareem Are OG Florida State
Wilson Bell OG Florida State
Tre Jackson OG Florida State
Alec Eberle OC Florida State
Walvenski Aime DT Florida State
Giorgio Newberry DT Florida State
Ro’Derrick Hoskins LB Florida State
Reggie Northrop LB Florida State
Terrance Parks LB Florida State
Marquez White CB Florida State
Roberto Aguayo K Florida State
Qua Searcy WR Georgia Tech
Justin Thomas WR Georgia Tech
Freddie Burden OC Georgia Tech
TJ Barnes DT Georgia Tech
Kyle Cerge-Henderson DT Georgia Tech
KeShun Freeman DE Georgia Tech
Jalen Johnson LB Georgia Tech
Brandon Watts LB Georgia Tech
Brandon Radcliff RB Louisville
Malik Williams RB Louisville
James Quick WR Louisville
Jaylen Smith WR Louisville
Gerald Christian TE Louisville
Micky Crum III TE Louisville
Keith Towbridge TE Louisville
Drew Bailey DT Louisville
BJ Dubose DT Louisville
Deiontrez Mount DE Louisville
Keith Kelsey LB Louisville
Shaquille Wiggins SAF Louisville
Trayone Gray RB Miami (FL)
Stacy Coley WR Miami (FL)
Jahair Jones OG Miami (FL)
Brandon Washington OG Miami (FL)
Tyler Gauthier OC Miami (FL)
Courtel Jenkins DT Miami (FL)
Micanor Regis DT Miami (FL)
Jhavonte Dean CB Miami (FL)
Ladarius Gunter CB Miami (FL)
Justin Vogel P Miami (FL)
Paul Kelly LS Miami (FL)
Herb Waters CB Miami (FL)
Marquise Williams QB North Carolina
Khris Francis RB North Carolina
Elijah Hood RB North Carolina
Johnathan Howard WR North Carolina
Austin Proehl WR North Carolina
Desmond Lawrence CB North Carolina
Stephen Louis WR North Carolina State
Tobais Palmer WR North Carolina State
Tony Adams OG North Carolina State
Terron Prescod OG North Carolina State
Mike Stevens CB North Carolina State
Jack Tocho CB North Carolina State
George Aston RB Pittsburgh
Dontez Ford WR Pittsburgh
Quadree Henderson WR Pittsburgh
Scott Orndoff TE Pittsburgh
Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh
James Folston DE Pittsburgh
Nicholas Grigsby LB Pittsburgh
Dontae Strickland RB Syracuse
Jamal Custis WR Syracuse
Ervin Philips WR Syracuse
Jamar McGloster OT Syracuse
Sean Hickey OG Syracuse
Andrew Tiller OG Syracuse
Jordan Martin SAF Syracuse
Jordan Ellis RB Virginia
Marcus Applefield OT Virginia
Cam Phillips WR Virginia Tech
Kyle Chung OG Virginia Tech
Ricky Walker DT Virginia Tech
Colton Taylor LS Virginia Tech
Tommy Bohanon RB Wake Forest
Matthew Colburn RB Wake Forest
Ryan Anderson OC Wake Forest
Josh Banks DT Wake Forest
Nikita Whitlock DT Wake Forest
Jaboree Williams LB Wake Forest
Story by Chris Graham