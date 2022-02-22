AARP Virginia Fraud Alert: Job search scams

The workforce has become a seller’s market and millions of people are leaving their job for greener pastures. More money, working from home and more time off are just some of the perks. But if you’re in the market for a career upgrade, make sure that new gig is legitimate before taking the leap.

Criminals flood job search sites with professional looking ads offering the sun and the moon, but there is often a catch.

Work-from-home scams can promise jobs with medical billing, data entry or starting an online business, but they may require paying something up front – which should always raise a red flag. Or they seek sensitive personal information, like your Social Security number, before you are hired.

There are genuine job opportunities out there. The challenge is knowing how to spot the real opportunities in a sea of empty — and costly — promises.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free resource for all. Learn how to proactively spot scams or get guidance if you’ve been targeted. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call our dedicated helpline to speak to a fraud specialist at 1-877-908-3360.

