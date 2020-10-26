A step by step guide to playing online slots

Everyone knows that gambling can be an entertaining and exhilarating activity. If you’ve ever found yourself at a casino floor with spare change in your pocket and zero experience, then you know that slots are the best option for any newbie. These games require only a press of a button, yet they can yield big rewards if you’re in lady luck’s good graces.

While, in the past, you had to walk to a land-based establishment to spin reels en route to life-changing prizes, today, like everything, this pastime has relocated to the internet. Online gambling is an industry with annual revenues of upwards of $60 billion, with online slots games leading the charge. Ease of use, game variety, and promotions have made online casinos a more appealing option than their real-life counterparts.

Each day, the market gets further saturated as new platforms pop up, and more games get added to already immense gaming catalogs. Thus, starting, it may be hard to figure out what’s what. So, read below if you want to learn how to play a digital slot machine, where, and find out what online slots pay real money?

Basic slot terminology

In general, slots are simple to play. Naturally, some players crave complexity. Therefore, developers have to cave into demand by producing more complicated games to satisfy experienced players. However, most of the concepts explained below apply to almost all games that involve a spin of the reels. Thus, what follows can act as a slot machine guide. Getting a good grasp on these terms will give you an understanding of how to win playing slot machines.

An RNG is a Random Number Generator, which is an algorithm that ensures fair-play on every spin. A payline is a predetermined winning pattern, a combination of symbols that result in a win. Modern slots can have anywhere between one to thousands of paylines, depending on the title, and some games even allow players to choose how many they want to play.

The pay-table features the symbol value, as well as the available prizes and the game’s bonus features. The payout percentage refers to the amount bet that a player can expect to receive back. While, the volatility indicates whether the slot you are considering is a high, medium, or low-risk game.

A win multiplier is a feature that multiplies your win amount, and jackpots, are in essence, big payouts that the game you’re playing can provide. They can be progressive or fixed. The prize pool grows in the progressive jackpots until someone lands the big win.

Play a few demo games

The terrific thing about online slots is that you can play for free or real money. Most online casinos allow you to demo the games before laying down hard-earned funds. Thus, you can have a test run of sorts, where you get to experience the slot and understand its gameplay before betting real cash. There’s no risk, only fun and knowledge building.

You usually will not even have to register to try out these games. If you are, it will likely be a one-minute process, after which you will be able to check the volatility of any title. If you want to know how to win real money on Caesar slots, you no longer have to read a boring tutorial. Nowadays, you can learn all that you need via free gameplay before moving on to the real thing.

Choose a good online casino

So, everyone wants to know how do you play slots online for real money? However, before playing, you have to decide as to where you are going to do so. Choosing a casino that’s right for you is of paramount importance. It’s not just the variety of games on offer that matters, but security measures, payment methods, customer support, and the like can make or break your gaming experience.

Players need to know that their chosen platform is one that will keep their information safe, that it boasts a license from a credible regulatory body, which ensures that everything is on the up and up and that all payouts will come in a timely fashion. A quality gambling site will partner with only quality payment providers that will offer swift and secure transactions. No long wait times before your winnings arrive in your bank account, and no additional fees.

Set limits before you play

While gambling is often harmless fun, it’s an activity that can have social and financial ramifications. Thus, anyone that indulges in it should do so responsibly. Thankfully, online casinos are aware of the unwanted side-effects that a small percentage of the population can experience, and they have measures to limit any negative aspects that can come from playing bets online.

Aside from pages that advise on how to play with caution and provide links to organizations that can help with gambling issues, modern casinos also feature responsible gambling tools. These let you set play, deposit, bet, and loss limits. Meaning the maximum amount you can play at any given time, what is the most you can put into your casino account, what is the most you can bet on a single game, and how much you can lose in a single session.

Furthermore, you can access a time-out feature, which allows you to remove yourself from playing for a short period. If you think you’re spending too much money and time on the platform, you can also self-exclude for a longer period, usually six months or more.

Conclusion

Spinning reels online is almost identical to performing the same action at brick and mortar casinos. The differences lay in the diversity of options and convenience that these digital platforms offer.

Logistically, it is far easier to find a site that’s right for you and play than locating and visiting an equally robust land-based venue. Fairness and security are no longer things that the average player needs to concern himself with, thanks to modern technology. Today, you can relax and know that if you have done your research, selected a casino from a reputable review site, that you should be able to enjoy care-free and responsible gambling on the internet.

All you have to do is demo a slot you fancy, understand its mechanics, fund your account via your preferred payment option, and set sail on your gaming adventure.

Story by Shelly Schiff. Shelly has been writing professionally for more than 10 years.

