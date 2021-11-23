6 ways to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday

Published Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 8:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harry Potter character has been captivating readers for years, and on Harry’s birthday, it is time to celebrate. For example, you could visit a Harry Potter store or check out all of the hidden references to Harry at Universal Studios Hollywood. No matter how you decide to spend the day, there is no doubt that you will have a magically good time.

Here are 6 ways that Harry Potter fans could enjoy this day.

1. Read your favorite Harry Potter book

A good suggestion for how to celebrate his birthday is to go back and reread your favorite book. This is a simple way to experience the magic of this fantasy world all over again.

Harry Potter Trivia: which are the 3 best-selling Harry Potter books?

Answer:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

You could organize a book reading with your friends or family members. Reading is an intimate and personal moment, the perfect one to spend with Harry Potter.

2. Organize a Harry Potter movie marathon

What better way to spend a day than with some friends and Harry Potter movies. This is also a great way to have fun memories of this special day. You could also celebrate the event on social media: this is another easy way to enjoy the magic of Harry Potter. For example, you could post your favorite quotes on Twitter and Facebook while watching.

3. Get a butterbeer at Universal Studios or Disneyland

Okay, so you may need to travel, but this is a fun way to celebrate. You could also go with some friends to a Harry Potter-themed birthday party.

You could also try making butterbeer at home: need the recipe? Here it is.

Recipe for butterbeer: the essential ingredients include: 1/2 cup butterscotch schnapps, 3 cups light or dark cream soda. Directions: in a medium-sized pitcher, combine the butterscotch schnapps and cream soda. Serve in a mug topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of butterscotch syrup.

4. Visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida

This has to be one of the most popular ways to celebrate this special day. Not only does this theme park have lots of rides and attractions, but it also has tons of shops and restaurants themed after the books/movies. While you are there, do not miss out on butterbeer ice cream – it is to die for.

As an alternative, try attending a Harry Potter exhibition. These are all over the world, including the famous one in New York City. These exhibitions have lots of props and artifacts from the movies – great for any fan.

5. Make an owl cake

This idea works well before settling down to a Harry Potter movie binge, and you can enjoy something super tasty to munch on. You could also bake some Harry Potter cookies: this works great for any time of year, especially if you like to bake. Other popular Harry Potter-themed baked goodies include pumpkin pasties, treacle tarts and chocolate frogs.

6. Have a Harry Potter house party with friends

Invite everyone to dress up as their favorite character from the series. Get into the spirit and drink butterbeer, eat candy from Honeydukes and play some wizarding games like Quidditch. Try Making your own wands: there are many tutorials online that show you how to make these. You can also buy the parts needed at your local Harry Potter store or online.

A bonus idea: why not invite your fellow Harry Potter fans to attend The Great Wizard Ball or a similar Harry Potter-themed festival. These take place at various locations across the country. If travelling is an issue – try a virtual Harry Potter tour online instead. Choose from several virtual tour options, including a history of magic tour and a Hogwarts virtual tour.

Celebrating the birthday of Harry Potter is something you can share with the whole family. It is also a great excuse to introduce your children to this captivating series of books or movies.

Looking for more inspiration? Visit Quizzic Alley, the Harry Potter store website, where you can participate in wizard activities and celebrate together with other fans around the country.

Related



