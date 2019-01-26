#3 UVA rolls on road at Notre Dame, 82-55

Third-ranked UVA led 12-0 six minutes in, 42-25 at the half, and took away whatever doubt there may have been with a 23-5 second-half run en route to an 82-55 win at Notre Dame on Saturday.

That slight doubt crept in when the Irish (11-9, 1-6 ACC) cut the lead to 54-42 at the 13:27 mark on a D.J. Harvey three-pointer.

The Harvey three capped a hot second-half start from the field for Notre Dame, which made six of its first 10 shots from the field.

The Irish would miss 15 of its next 18, though, as Virginia (18-1, 6-1 ACC) led by as many as 30.

De’Andre Hunter led five UVA scorers in double figures with 19 points (9-of-15 shooting) in 30 minutes.

Kyle Guy had 15, all in the first half, on 6-of-8 shooting, in 31 minutes.

Ty Jerome added 13 points in 28 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor, with nine rebounds, a team-high, and six assists.

Kihei Clark had 12 points in 28 minutes off the bench.

Mamadi Diakite had a solid all-around game, with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The ‘Hoos shot 52.2 percent from the floor for the game (35-of-67), and 44.4 percent from three (8-of-18).

Key stat: just two turnovers, the second time this season we’ve seen that number.

Notre Dame got 15 points from John Mooney. The Irish shot 36.1 percent for the game (22-of-61) and was 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from three-point range.

Next game: UVA goes back out on the road on Tuesday, taking on #21 N.C. State (15-4, 3-3 ACC).

Story by Chris Graham