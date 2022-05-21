#10 Louisville blows out #12 Virginia, 11-3, in ACC regular-season finale

No. 10 Louisville scored the game’s first seven runs and never looked back in an 11-3 win over Virginia at Jim Patterson Stadium on Saturday.

The Cardinals (38-16-1, 18-11-1) secured their second series win over the Cavaliers in as many seasons.

Louisville pitchers Carson Liggett and Tate Kuehner combined to limit the Virginia attack to four hits and no runs over the first six innings of play.

The Cavaliers (38-15, 17-13) scored all three of their runs on the afternoon in the seventh and eighth innings.

Freshmen Griff O’Ferrall and Justin Rubin each had two hits in the contest. Graduate student Devin Ortiz hit his seventh home run of the series and second in as many days to lead off the eighth inning. Alex Tappen was credited with his 70th RBI of the season in the contest, becoming the third Cavalier ever to drive in 70 runs in a season.

Postgame: Virginia coach Brian O’Connor

“Just a tough loss. Two really, really great teams and Louisville did a great job of being opportunistic in the first two innings. You have to tip your hat to them, they did the job offensively. We just didn’t execute and then we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities we had. They’re a great ballclub overall, we had a terrific regular season. There’s no shame in where we finished in the top college baseball league in the country. We had a terrific regular season, we grew, learned a lot and now we shift our focus on getting the opportunity to win a championship.”

