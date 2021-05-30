10 great walking kits for your new puppy

Getting a new puppy is exciting, but it also means that you need specific things. When you’re taking your furry friend home for the first time, make sure you’ve got everything to walk them. Here are some of the best kits on the market right now:

1. Chew and Toy Bundle

Puppies often need to chew on things to keep their teeth strong and healthy. You can find many chew toy bundles with healthy treats and fun-to-play-with toys.

2. Leash and Collar Set

Choosing a leash and collar set is ideal. That way, you can hook the leash onto the collar and start the walk quickly. All dogs enjoy walk-time, and you want to keep them safe and close to you during the excursion.

3. Crate Starter Kit

Getting a crate starter kit ensures that your furry friend has a safe place to sleep. The set includes a crate, cover, dog bed, and various other tools. Let your pooch rest in style.

4. Dog Bowl Kit

Stainless steel dog bowls are a great thing to have after the walk. Choose one that’s dishwasher safe. Plus, you can personalize them with characters and emojis. Along with everything else, they’re non-slip, so your puppy can be as rambunctious as he wants while eating! Get the kit to save some money.

5. The Ultimate Kit

Who says you have to buy everything separately? With an Ultimate Kit, you have everything your pet requires. This includes:

Pet blanket

Housetraining doorbells

Dog treat pouch

Dog collar and leash

Various grooming tools

Toys

6. Bedtime Fun Kit

After the walk, your puppy might be tired and want to sleep. With a bedtime kit, you receive a pet blanket, travel bowls, a dog bed, and so much more. Your furry friend is sure to love nap time.

7. Grooming Set

When it’s time for your puppy to go for a walk, you want them to look their best. A grooming kit contains everything you need, such as:

Nail clipper

Grooming gloves

Shampoo

Your puppy can go for its walk-in style with this set.

8. SmartPet Kit

While you can’t teach your dog to talk or write, there are many smart devices to help your furry friend. Puppies often have trouble adjusting. Consider getting them a snuggle puppy to ease their pain and loneliness. It also comes with heat packs, toys, and a teething toy.

9. Girlie Pup

If you’ve got a girl puppy, make her feel like the queen of the house with a pink kit. It includes a fun bow collar, a pink leash, and a matching pink toy and blanket. With a treat ball included, she’s sure to have tons of fun on and after her walk.

10. Treat Kits

Puppies need extra reassurance, and training them is easy when you give out treats. With a treat kit, you have tons of different flavors and textures available.

Conclusion

Though some of these kits were more for feeding and caring for your pet, they’re all essential to have. Now, your pet has everything they need to enjoy their new home! They can go for walks safely, have a comfortable place to rest, and get treats when they’re good.

