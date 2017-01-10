New website for Stan’s Ski and Snowboard

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Stan’s Ski and Snowboard in Staunton has a new website produced by Augusta Free Press.

The new website is online at stansskiandsnowboard.com.

Stan’s Ski and Snowboard offers a wide selection of brands in apparel, supplies and equipment in both new and used.

The retail store is located at 702 Richmond Ave., Staunton, Va.

Augusta Free Press has clients across Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic. AFP services include website design and maintenance, marketing strategy, content development and video and audio production.

For more on what AFP can do for your business, go online to AFPBusiness.com.

Email us at freepress@ntelos.net.