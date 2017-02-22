 jump to example.com

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 12:30 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

real estate marketNobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market. However, an objective look at events in the real estate market often yields valuable insight into what current homeowners and potential homeowners can expect in the real estate market going forward. This piece explores some of the brewing trends that could shape the realities of the U.S. real estate market in 2017.

 

1. Mortgage rates are rising

Mortgages rates have been building momentum for an ascent since 2016; hence, it is not entirely surprising that the rates have already started rising. It might interest you to know that mortgage rates would have soared this year irrespective of who won the last presidential elections because the U.S. Federal Reserve had already made plans to raise Interest rates.

However, not many people thought that mortgage rates would start rising almost immediately after the victory of Donald Trump in the election.  Mortgage rates were somewhere around 3.5% prior to the elections but the rates have been rising steadily at is currently about 4.13%.

Going forward, homeowners with variable mortgage rates can expect to pay more for their cost of home ownership. New homeowners will also expect to pay more for their homes WSJ notes that the increase in rates “boost the cost of owning the typical U.S. home by more than $70 a month, or about $26,000 over the life of a 30-year fixed mortgage.”

However, the increase in mortgage rates could reduce the demand for housing to ultimately reduce the competition among potential homeowners; hence, you might find it much easier to find your dream home in 2017.

 

2. Contrary to stereotypes, millennials will be buying homes

Millennials are probably the most misunderstood generation in America right now. Economists have sold us the stereotype of the ‘rebel’ millennial who is uninterested in some of the societal norms such as homeownership and traditional 9 to 5 jobs.  However, new findings reveal that millennials will be making their presence felt in the U.S. real estate market in 2017.

A recent survey conducted by Realtors.com revealed that 52% of people that will be buying houses in 2017 would be first time homebuyers. Interestingly, 62% of those first time home buyers will surprisingly be under 35 years old – hence, most of the houses sold in 2017 will be going to millennials.

You can avoid the potential hustle for affordable starter homes buy stating your home search in winter before the spring home-buying spree. If you are new to the home-buying process, you should consider reading a great mortgage guide in order to educate yourself about mortgages.

 

3. Expect home prices to rise steadily in the west

Analysts are expecting home prices to soar nationally in 2016 to beat the increase in home prices from last year. Home prices are expected to increase by 4.9% in 2017 as opposed to the 3.9% increase that was recorded in 2016. However, analyst expects home prices in the west to increase significantly above the national average. Home prices could rise about 5.8% in the west coast in 2017 in contrast to the national average of 4.9%.

The increase in house prices in the west coast is understandable because the west coast has many features that make it desirable for homeowners. To start with, the West coast has significantly low unemployment in relation to other parts of the country. The local economies of cities in the West Coast are booming; hence, the increased the demand for west coast housing inevitably causes home prices in the region to rise.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

Inside the Numbers: As London Perrantes goes, so goes UVA

London Perrantes needs some help. The riddle is figuring out where it’s going to come from.

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 