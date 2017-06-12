 jump to example.com

Renowned author presents family-friendly program series in Shenandoah National Park

Published Monday, Jun. 12, 2017, 9:16 pm

Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah National Park Association and Delaware North Company will host special programs featuring outdoor recreation expert and award-winning author Jeff Alt, who will inspire families to enjoy and care for nature and the outdoors.

shenandoah national parkWant your kids to enjoy hiking and the Great Outdoors? “Make it fun”, says Jeff, and he has lots of great advice on how some simple pieces of equipment and a few techniques can help make sure you and the kids have a great time outdoors. “It’s time to get off the couch and hit the trail with your kids.”

Alt will once again feature family-oriented programs including “Time Travel with Bubba Jones & Family” based on his The Adventure of Bubba Jones: Time Traveling through Shenandoah National Park book. The programs are FREE to park visitors with paid entrance fee.

Saturday, June 17, 2017
“Get Your Kids Hiking”, 11:00 a.m., Byrd Visitor Center, Mile 51 on Skyline Drive. Join Jeff as he teams up with Shenandoah National Park Rangers to lead kids and accompanying adults on a short hike loaded with hands-on family-friendly hiking tips and ways to explore the outdoors. This short family stroll turns a walk in the park into a fun filled multi-dimensional adventure. Entrance fees are waived on June 17 for Park Neighbor Day.

Saturday, June 17, 2017
Saturday July 22, 2017
“Walk for Sunshine: Appalachian Trail”, 4:00 p.m., Big Meadows Lodge, Mile 51. Jeff shares his 2,160 mile Appalachian Trail adventures with Shenandoah National Park visitors. Jeff uses humor and adventure in a story telling format. His presentations involve music, slides, and personal narration.

Sunday, June 18, 2017, 1:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 7, 11:00 a.m., Byrd Visitor Center, Mile 51
Saturday July 22, 2017, 1:00 p.m., Skyland Resort, Mile 41.7
“Time Travel with Bubba Jones & Family.” Jeff Alt’s engaging Bubba Jones stories are specially designed to engage kids with wild animal encounters, interesting history, science, and the environment that will have the entire family excited to take their own Shenandoah adventure.

Jeff Alt is the author of the award-winning books, A Walk for Sunshine, Four Boots One Journey and Get Your Kids Hiking: How to Start Them Young and Keep it Fun. The Adventures of Bubba Jones series crisscrosses the country, taking youth and teens on educational, time-travelling adventures through America’s beloved National Parks.  His adventures and hiking expertise have been featured in national media including: Discoverychannel.com, ESPN, Hallmark Channel, the AP, CNN-Radio, New Dimensions National Public Radio, Scholastic Parent and Child and more.

There is a $25-per-vehicle entrance fee to Shenandoah National Park which is good for seven days. For more information about these events and other park programs, visit the Shenandoah National Park website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/index.htm.

