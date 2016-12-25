Local music entrepreneur succeeds, expands in Shenandoah Valley

Tiller Strings is very involved in the local community, sponsoring live music and art events as well as nurturing the growth of strings education in the area’s public schools.

Tiller Strings also helped launch a fiddle workshop for kids at Red Wing Roots Music Festival with The Steel Wheels, which will expand this year under owner Megan Tiller’s direction.

“It’s amazing to think that Tiller Strings started with a handful of violins and a few books and accessories, and now provides full service to school programs, universities, private studios, and musicians across Virginia, West Virginia, and DC,“ said Tiller.

In 2013 and 2014, Tiller Strings was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for Extraordinary Business Support from the Harrisonburg City Schools strings program as well as the Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.

The Staunton Creative Community Fund met Tiller at the level of just having the idea for Tiller Strings.

“They coached me through the next steps of writing my business plan, applying for my loan, and then continued to provide consultation through the following years as Tiller Strings expanded.” Tiller explained.

SCCF even provided an expansion loan a couple years after the original start up loan. As of December of 2016, Tiller Strings has paid off all their microloans and is going strong.

“We are thrilled at the success and growth of a young artist entrepreneur like Megan and are so happy to have been a part of her start up.” Carmel Clavin, the Staunton Creative Community Fund

“SCCF has been such an ongoing essential resource, supporting me in every aspect of starting, running, and growing a small business,” said Tiller.