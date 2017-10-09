 jump to example.com
 

Chesapeake Conservancy honored by Virginia Environment Endowment

Published Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 10:50 pm

At a ceremony in Richmond last week, the Virginia Environmental Endowment (VEE) celebrated its 40th anniversary by recognizing 22 Partners in Excellence, including the Chesapeake Conservancy, the primary nonprofit partner supporting the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail.

virginiaOver its 40-year history, VEE has partnered with nearly 500 nonprofit organizations, universities, government agencies, schools and communities. Of those, 22 were selected as Partners in Excellence honorees and awarded $1,000 in recognition of their contributions to Virginia’s environment. In addition, VEE made a $10,000 grant to a documentary being developed by a nonprofit film organization on the late U.S. District Court Judge Robert R. Merhige Jr. as a special recognition for his role in establishing the Endowment.

Over the past 10 years, the Conservancy has quickly gained recognition, in particular, for its cutting-edge efforts in landscape-based conservation and use of innovative technologies,” VEE Executive Director Joe Maroon said. “VEE was an early supporter of the Conservancy and is currently partnering with the Conservancy on the development of a watershed-wide analysis of the James River watershed that will provide critical information on the most effective places to invest in pollution reduction practices.”

“We are so fortunate to have a philanthropic partner like VEE that embraces the brave, new world of data-driven conservation. With VEE’s support, we are helping our partners use data as a powerful lens to identify the best conservation opportunities that enhance water quality. VEE’s creative and hands-on philanthropy has been a major factor in our success,” Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn said.

Through a challenge grant from VEE, Chesapeake Conservancy is leveraging high-resolution land cover data and flow path mapping in the James River watershed to determine where best management practices could most effectively deliver water quality and conservation benefits.

 

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Northam, Gillespie battle it out at final debate of 2017 campaign
Hector E. Garcia: DACA and globalization
Walk the line: UVA success in 2017 starts up front on offense
Game Preview: UVA opens as road favorite at UNC
Fit for Life at Augusta Health helps those who need to stay active
Northam for Governor to air new ad: ‘Sold’
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists
On-sale dates set for UVA basketball single-game tickets