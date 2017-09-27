 jump to example.com

Augusta County Economic Development receives IEDC award

Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 8:55 pm

 

Augusta County Economic Development won a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award for its website, augustaVAbusiness.com, a project in the category of General Purpose Website of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

augusta countyThe honor was presented during the IEDC Annual Conference awards ceremony, which was held Sept. 17-20, in Toronto, Ontario.

“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Excellence in Economic Development Awards Advisory Committee, congratulations to Augusta County Economic Development. Not only did they work to provide a necessary service to their community; but also, their participation in the awards program sheds light on their stellar projects which other communities can now use as a benchmark.”  – Michael Langley, FM, CEO of GREATER MSP, Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, and 2017 IEDC Board Chair

Augusta County’s 2016 redesign of its Economic Development website is a living extension of the County’s economic development efforts.  The site offers real-time accessibility for industrial prospects, site selection consultants, existing or new businesses looking to build or expand, small business and entrepreneurs.  Augusta County’s growth, agricultural foundation, workforce, location and access, and speed-to-market as well as educational and healthcare systems all influence the positioning statement – Augusta County, VA: where industrial growth meets exceptionally beautiful living.

“We are extremely proud of our economic development website and the strength it brings to our marketing efforts,” said Tracy Pyles, Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “Augusta County possesses a winning combination of business development and quality of life, and the site beautifully and strongly relays our messaging.”

“The awards process is a thorough, non-biased and multi-layered process. These are extraordinary accomplishments for all winners, and an overall great effort by all participants. We look forward to next year’s awards competition,” Langley said.

 
Discussion
Highlights

Update on South River Greenway: Plans continue to expand trail

The wait is absolutely painful, after all these years since the South River Greenway masterplan in 1999.

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops

Chris Graham and Scott German examine the still-developing FBI investigation of college basketball that has already claimed the career of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at the Sept. 19 Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Game Preview: #12 Virginia Tech poised for upset of #2 Clemson?

If ever #2 Clemson looked vulnerable, it was last week at home against unheralded Boston College, who took the Tigers into the fourth quarter in an eventual 34-7 loss.

UVA Football Notebook: Mid-semester grades

OK, it’s not quite mid-semester, with a third of the 2017 UVA football season in the books, but with a bye week, now is a good time to assess.

 
Recent Posts
Astraea to invest $1 million to expand startup IT operation in Charlottesville
Traffic signal upgrades in Shenandoah Valley begin Thursday
Waynesboro Public Schools to celebrate Walk to School Week Oct. 2-6
W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee
Kaine to Trump: We must do more for Puerto Rico
Eight from ACC named semifinalists for 2017 Campbell Trophy
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The FBI puts the hammer down on college hoops
Waynesboro: Help needed to ID shoplifting suspects
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to
UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named semifinalist for 2017 Campbell Trophy
Waynesboro Police seek help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Update on South River Greenway: Plans continue to expand trail
Last day for comment on proposal to repeal Clean Water Rule
New book from seminary’s most tenured teacher, scholar
Award-winning Georgian pianist Mariam Batsashvili performs at Castleton
Bedford Artist exhibits work in Bridgewater College art gallery
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 