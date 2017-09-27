Augusta County Economic Development receives IEDC award

Augusta County Economic Development won a Gold Excellence in Economic Development Award for its website, augustaVAbusiness.com, a project in the category of General Purpose Website of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The honor was presented during the IEDC Annual Conference awards ceremony, which was held Sept. 17-20, in Toronto, Ontario.



“On behalf of the IEDC board of directors and Excellence in Economic Development Awards Advisory Committee, congratulations to Augusta County Economic Development. Not only did they work to provide a necessary service to their community; but also, their participation in the awards program sheds light on their stellar projects which other communities can now use as a benchmark.” – Michael Langley, FM, CEO of GREATER MSP, Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN, and 2017 IEDC Board Chair

Augusta County’s 2016 redesign of its Economic Development website is a living extension of the County’s economic development efforts. The site offers real-time accessibility for industrial prospects, site selection consultants, existing or new businesses looking to build or expand, small business and entrepreneurs. Augusta County’s growth, agricultural foundation, workforce, location and access, and speed-to-market as well as educational and healthcare systems all influence the positioning statement – Augusta County, VA: where industrial growth meets exceptionally beautiful living.

“We are extremely proud of our economic development website and the strength it brings to our marketing efforts,” said Tracy Pyles, Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. “Augusta County possesses a winning combination of business development and quality of life, and the site beautifully and strongly relays our messaging.”

“The awards process is a thorough, non-biased and multi-layered process. These are extraordinary accomplishments for all winners, and an overall great effort by all participants. We look forward to next year’s awards competition,” Langley said.