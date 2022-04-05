Youngkin ups stakes in push for state gas tax holiday

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has formally submitted legislation to the General Assembly to suspend the state gas tax for three months, a move he has conceded may not benefit consumers.

The legislation, which will be carried in the House of Delegates by Stafford Republican Tara Durant and in the State Senate by Lynchburg Republican Steve Newman, would suspend the Motor Vehicle Fuels tax, which is 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents for diesel, for three months, May, June, and July, and phase it back in slowly in August and September.

The proposal would also cap the annual adjustment to the gas tax at no more than 2 percent per year to further protect Virginians from the hidden tax increase of inflation.

“With gas prices and inflation squeezing families’ pocket books across Virginia and the nation and with over $1 billion in unanticipated revenue in our transportation fund, the General Assembly must act now. Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax. Actions speak louder than words, we can lower gas prices now for all Virginians,” Youngkin said Monday.

Last week, the governor admitted in an interview with WRIC-TV in Richmond that the tax relief proposal isn’t guaranteed to be passed on to consumers, because the gas tax isn’t assessed directly at the pump, but rather on fuel distributors.

For the effect to trickle down to you at the pump, fuel distributors would have to be on board, and not use the tax cut as a way to boost profits.

The news release from the governor’s office was sent out to the media late Monday afternoon, after a brief special session of the General Assembly called by Youngkin had already adjourned, a point not lost on House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn.

“The governor’s timing is completely outrageous. House Democrats came to town this morning ready to debate a plan to help Virginians directly, not out-of-state drivers. The governor could have acted in the Regular Session last month, he could have acted during Special Session today, but he failed to do so. I am baffled as to why he did not introduce this sooner,” Filler-Corn said.

“If we really want to talk about actions over words, Gov. Youngkin still refuses to trigger the Virginia’s anti-price gouging act to combat potential price gouging today. Rather than offering solutions for struggling Virginians, Gov. Youngkin has prioritized political theater yet again,” Filler-Corn said.

Story by Chris Graham

