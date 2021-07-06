WTJU 91.1 FM wins three national awards from Alliance for Community Media

WTJU 91.1 FM has won three 2021 Hometown Media Awards from the Alliance for Community Media.

The Hometown Media Awards is established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable tv programs. Each year, nearly one thousand entries are submitted, and approximately 100 awards are presented to the most creative programs that address community needs, develop diverse community involvement, and challenge conventional formats.

“We have a remarkable team at WTJU, and we make radio because we love serving our community. That said, winning a national award for ‘Best DJ of the Year’ feels really good,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU.

WTJU’s winning entries include:

Best DJ of the Year: Jazz at 100 Today! with Rus Perry

Best of Democracy in Action: Bold Dominion

Best of Racial Justice and Civil Rights Programming: Speaking in Hues

Jazz at 100 Today! airs Fridays at 9 a.m. on 91.1 FM and wtju.net. Bold Dominion airs Saturdays at 6 a.m. Both Bold Dominion and Speaking in Hues are part of Virginia Audio Collective, WTJU’s podcast network.

“I’m especially pleased at the diversity of our winning entries, from jazz to community affairs. Speaking in Hues is a new podcast produced by UVA students, so it’s remarkable that these young producers won this national award,” said Moore.

WTJU 91.1 FM has been part of the University of Virginia since its first broadcast in 1957. WTJU is a community radio station that enriches the culture of Virginia, extends the educational mission of UVA, and brings people together through excellent music and conversation.