Wood Ducks best FredNats on Thirsty Thursday
J.T. Arruda homered and continued his hot streak at the plate, but Down East took game three of the series tonight at Virginia Credit Union Stadium by a final of 6-2.
The Wood Ducks took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Maxwell Romero broke up the no-no with a single. The FredNats managed only three hits in the game – Romero’s single, Arruda’s homer in the eighth inning, and a double from Jared McKenzie in the 9th.
Down East hit two solo home runs off Bryan Caceres in the third to lead 2-0, and the Wood Ducks scored one in the fourth and added three huge insurance runs in the ninth to stay comfortable after the FredNats brought the tying run to the plate in the final frame.
Tyler Schoff was a bright spot out of the FredNat pen, pitching two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He lowers his ERA in the month of August to below 2.00.
Carolina lost at Kannapolis, so the FredNats maintain their 3.5 game lead in the Carolina League North Division with 16 games to play. The two teams will be back at it tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. with Andry Lara on the mound for Fredericksburg.