Women’s Basketball: UVA opens ACC Tournament against Boston College
The UVA women’s basketball team (11-18, 5-11 ACC) will take on Boston College (14-15, 3-13 ACC) in the first round of the 2019 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Broadcast Information
- The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. Check your local cable and satellite listings to find the channel airing the game in your area.
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on a link posted on VirginiaSports.com
Noting the Cavaliers
- Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) leads the team in scoring (14.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 ppg). She is poised to be the first Virginia player to finish the year leading the team in both categories since Monica Wright did so in 2010, her senior season (the only season that Wright led the team in both)
- Willoughby has scored in double figures in each of the last nine games with six double-doubles in that same span
- Willoughby has led the team in scoring in eight of the last nine games and has been the team’s leading rebounder in six of the last seven contests
- Willoughby shot 90.5 percent from the free throw line in conference games this season. She has made her last 29 free throw attempts, a streak that goes back to the first quarter of the Miami game on Feb. 3
- Willoughby averaged 15.5 points per game in conference contests, which ranks 11th
- Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) is closing in on 1,000 career points. She is 8 away from reaching the milestone and becoming the 36th member of the 1,000 point club. Willoughby scored her 1,000th career point in the third quarter of the Louisville game on Feb. 21
- Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) had her second double-double of the season on Sunday at Notre Dame, matching her career high with 17 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds
- Jablonowski has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, averaging 12.5 points per game in that span. Jablonowski is averaging 7.1 points per game this season after coming into the year averaging 2.4 points per game in her first two seasons
- Jablonowski is averaging 7.6 points per game against conference opponents and shooting a team-best 53.1 percent in ACC games, which ranks seventh in the conference
- Sophomore guard Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) is averaging 9.5 points per game in her last four contests. She averaged 0.9 ppg last season and is averaging 4.9 overall this year
- Virginia scored 34 points in the paint on Sunday at Notre Dame. It was the second-highest total this year for the Cavaliers, trailing only the 36 scored against Boston College