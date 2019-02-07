Women’s basketball: UVA hosts Boston College on Thursday
The UVA women’s basketball team (8-14, 2-7 ACC) hosts Boston College (14-8, 3-6 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
Noting the Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers are coming off back-to-back road losses against ranked teams last week, falling 72-68 at No. 18 Syracuse and 72-59 at No. 23 Miami
- Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) followed up her 25-point game at Syracuse by scoring a team-high 16 points at Miami
- Willoughby is averaging 17.0 points per game in her last four games and is 24-of-28 from the free throw line (85.7 percent) in that same span
- Willoughby leads the team in both scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg)
- Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) had seven assists at Miami. She also made four field goals, giving her a hand in 11 of Virginia’s 22 field goals in the game
- Against Syracuse last Thursday, sophomore guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) made six field goals with five assists, which gave her a hand in 11 of Virginia’s 22 field goals in the game
- Tinsley went 6-of-14 from three-point range last week (42.8 percent)
- Tinsley averaged 13.5 points per game in the two contests last week
- Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) averaged 9.0 points per game last week, shooting 56.3 percent (9-of-16). Jablonowski has also had at least seven rebounds in each of the last three games
- Both Willoughby and Toussaint are closing in on 1,000 career points. Willoughby is at 928 and Toussaint is at 925
- Either Willoughby or Toussaint has led the team in scoring in each of the last eight games
- Virginia is averaging 13.3 offensive rebounds per game in conference games this season. Senior forward Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) is averaging 2.8 per conference game and Willoughby 2.7
- Virginia is one of the least penalized teams in the nation, averaging 13.9 fouls per game which ranks 15th in the nation and third in the ACC. The Cavaliers had a player foul out of a game once this season
- Virginia currently ranks seventh in strength of schedule this season, with games against both Notre Dame and Louisville still remaining
- BC assistant coach Yolanda Griffith and Tina Thompson were both members of USA Basketball’s gold-medal-winning team at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens