Winning number announced: Virginia Lottery creates four $1 million winners

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those four $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #054138 (bought at Safeway, 1624 Belle View Boulevard, Alexandria)

Ticket #204995 (bought at Sheetz, 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft)

Ticket #254117 (bought at Cedar Mart, 1229 Cedar Road, Chesapeake)

Ticket #479804 (bought at Harris Teeter, 2800 Arctic Avenue, Virginia Beach)

Six additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #016531 (bought at Martins Food Market, 400 Gateway Drive, Winchester)

Ticket #125933 (bought at Sunnyside Food Mart, 5527 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway, Mattaponi)

Ticket #190664 (bought at 7-Eleven, 3700 Kecoughtan Road, Hampton)

Ticket #190757 (bought at Wal-Mart Supercenter, 976 Commonwealth Boulevard, Martinsville)

Ticket #307147 (bought at Owen’s Market, 9741 Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike, Goode)

Ticket #446500 (bought at Publix, 3460 Pump Road, Henrico)

Another 500 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com.

