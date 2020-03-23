Why online gambling is now preferred by many

Published Monday, Mar. 23, 2020, 8:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

These days, there’s an obvious answer as to why many people are now gambling online instead of visiting land casinos. Many land casinos are now forced to shut off because of the threat of the 2019 coronavirus.

Because of this, more people are turning to online casinos. Online casino operators are now experiencing a significant spike in volume and revenue in the past few weeks. Fox Bet has said that its online casino and poker operations have doubled the rate of visitors and players. New customers are signing up each day in the last week.

People are easily turning to online casino games because sports betting is basically canceled as major leagues have already postponed its season and some of its matches.

Fox Bet reported that the increase of players was really noticeable since the NBA canceled the rest of the scheduled matches. Other online casino operators are also experiencing the same thing. Most, if not all, of the online casino operators, are hoping that traffic will still increase in the next few weeks as more people are staying in their homes.

Online sites like this are likely to get more traffic as more states and even countries start to advise the locals to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus. While the threat of the virus is a good enough reason to start playing online casino games, here are other advantages and reasons why online gambling is now preferred by many.

Easy access

As long as you have internet, you can play any casino games that you want. Today’s technology allows you to play any of these games on your computer, laptop, tablet, and even smartphone. There are now downloadable casino apps that make navigation easier for you too. Many online casinos are mobile friendly and can be played with your mobile browser too.

Variety

This is one of the reasons why many would rather play on online casinos. It’s so easy to jump from one game to another. If you’re getting bored of the traditional blackjack and poker games, these now come in many varieties.

If you visit just one online casino, you can easily find at least 5 different varieties of your favorite casino games and that won’t easily bore you out. Live dealer games are also great options if you miss the thrill of playing in front of a dealer.

What’s also great is that you can play these table games with other players online as well. Some online casinos would even allow you to chat with other players.

Promos and bonuses

Online operators find different ways to lure in more customers and part of this is offering promos and bonuses. Typically, online casinos have great welcome bonuses. Some would even give as much as 100 US dollars back to their customers.

This is why you should shop around first before you make an account with an online casino. Take a look at which site have the best promos and offers. If you plan on playing casino games in the long run, then go for sites that have great offers for their VIPs or loyal players or customers.

Payment options

It’s so easy to transact online nowadays and it’s the same with online casinos. The most commonly accepted payment option is via credit or debit card. However, if you are still hesitant about sharing your bank details online, there are also other options for you.

The use of digital wallets like PayPal and Skrill are already adapted by many online casino sites. Using these digital wallets no longer requires you to disclose your banking information to the casino site itself. Another way to avoid the disclosure of banking details is by using cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and many other more are now accepted by many online casinos too. There are even online casinos and bookies that are dedicated to cryptocurrency users. It’s typical that crypto-gambling sites offer better bonuses as generally, running a casino with just cryptocurrencies is cheaper. That’s why such operators can offer bigger promos and bonuses.

Convenience

Overall, the main reason why people choose to gamble online is convenience. There’s no need to travel and wait in line just to play any games. It’s so easy to sign up and make a deposit to an account online. Transactions usually don’t take long and this is what people are happy about.

In times like this, when a pandemic is happening, people can still enjoy their favorite casino games without living their homes. It’s a great solution to keep themselves entertained and relax with everything that’s happening.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”