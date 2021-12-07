‘Weird’ Al Yankovic coming to Richmond in 2022

Published Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, 6:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“Weird Al” Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

The tour will launch on April 23, 2022, and run through North America for six months and a staggering 133 shows, culminating in New York City on Oct. 29 with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will visit Richmond on Aug. 10, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. show at Dominion Energy Center. Tickets can be purchased at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond.

The tour marks “Weird” Al’s long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington D.C.’s Wolf Trap.

Opening the show each night will be returning fan favorite and Al’s long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

Related



