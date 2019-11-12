Waynesboro YMCA gears up for 2019 Turkey Trot
The Waynesboro YMCA is hosting its annual Thanksgiving morning Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The event includes a 500-yard swim, a Gobbler Trot for kids and the 5K Run and Walk.
The 5K course begins and ends on Arch Avenue in front of the YMCA. The course is marked with police and volunteers controlling traffic to ensure safety for participants.
Click here to register via RunSignup.com
There is no paper registration available in advance. Early bird discounts are available. You may also register at the Y on Race Day.
More information is online at WaynesboroYMCA.com.