Warner, Kaine announce $8.6M in funding for water improvement projects

Sen. Mark R. Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine announced $8,615,000 in federal funding for water improvement projects in Virginia.

The funding, from the USDA, was awarded through the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grant program.

The funding will be distributed as below:

The Town of Appomattox will receive a $1,125,000 grant and $500,000 loan to make needed improvements to the town’s water distribution system. Construction includes the replacement of approximately 6,225 linear feet of four-inch water line with eight-inch water line, and related appurtenances in the Church Street area. It is estimated that this project will benefit more than 1,700 people in the region.

will receive a to make needed improvements to the town’s water distribution system. Construction includes the replacement of approximately 6,225 linear feet of four-inch water line with eight-inch water line, and related appurtenances in the Church Street area. It is estimated that this project will benefit more than 1,700 people in the region. The Town of Hillsville will receive a $ 177,000 loan to replace approximately three miles of outdated, leaking water lines and to replace aging water meters, benefitting 2,700 people.

will receive a $ to replace approximately three miles of outdated, leaking water lines and to replace aging water meters, benefitting 2,700 people. Northumberland County will receive an $810,000 grant to make equipment updates to the Reedville and Callao wastewater treatment plants. It is estimated that this project will benefit 1,925 people in the region.

will receive an to make equipment updates to the Reedville and Callao wastewater treatment plants. It is estimated that this project will benefit 1,925 people in the region. The Town of Craigsville will receive a $3,900,000 loan to upgrade the town’s aging water distribution system. The project will include the replacement of 1,568 linear feet of four-inch water line; 15,766 linear feet of six-inch water line; 2,763 linear feet of 10-inch water line; 176 water meters; 25 fire hydrants; blow-off valves; air release valves; and additional related items. This project will benefit 990 people.

will receive a to upgrade the town’s aging water distribution system. The project will include the replacement of 1,568 linear feet of four-inch water line; 15,766 linear feet of six-inch water line; 2,763 linear feet of 10-inch water line; 176 water meters; 25 fire hydrants; blow-off valves; air release valves; and additional related items. This project will benefit 990 people. The Town of Pennington Gap will receive an $823,000 grant and $653,000 loan to make vital repairs to the town’s water treatment plant to stabilize the foundation and repair cracks, spalls, delamination, and joints. It is estimated that this project will benefit 2,261 people.

will receive an to make vital repairs to the town’s water treatment plant to stabilize the foundation and repair cracks, spalls, delamination, and joints. It is estimated that this project will benefit 2,261 people. The Town of Strasburg will receive a $107,000 grant and $520,000 loan to make improvements to the town’s wastewater collection system. Improvements include the removal and replacement of approximately 1,640 linear feet of gravity sewer pipe and concrete manholes; slip-lining approximately 140 linear feet of pipe; cleaning approximately 260 linear feet of sewer main; and other related items as necessary. This project will ensure the town’s system is compliant with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regulations. It is estimated that this project will benefit approximately 6,800 people.

The USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas.