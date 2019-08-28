Warner, Kaine announce $125K to local emergency responders

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $125,000 in federal funding from the USDA to update outdated equipment at police and fire departments in Augusta County, Halifax County, and the town of Glade Spring.

The funding will help improve emergency response times and public safety in these communities.

“The men and women serving our communities need functional, up-to-date equipment that allows them to effectively do their jobs,” said the Senators. “We’re pleased that this funding will help enhance public safety in the Commonwealth.”

The following localities will receive funding:

·n Augusta County, $50,000 will go towards the purchase of updated equipment for the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department.

In Halifax County, $50,000 will go towards the purchase of four new sheriff's vehicles to replace outdated vehicles that pose a safety hazard to employees and, as a result of unreliable emergency response times, to the general public.

In Glade Springs, $25,000 will go towards the purchase of a 2019 Dodge Durango police vehicle. The purchase will allow the town to replace an older vehicle that poses a safety hazard to employees and, as a result of unreliable emergency response times, to the general public.

The funding comes from USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grants program, which seeks to develop key community facilities that provide essential services to the public in rural areas.

